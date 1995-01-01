Build Free Web Pages

Worldwide Directory of Churches Search through our comprehensive listing of churches from all around the globe from all different denominations, cultures, creeds, and traditions. Each church has been provided with a free church web page and individual address to publish and share information about their location, staff, and schedule of events and services..

Worldwide Directory of Ministries & Charities Search through our comprehensive listing of ministries and charities working together to reach the world for Jesus Christ. Each ministry and charity has received a free ministry web page and free charity web page to publish and share information about their location, mission, and core objectives.